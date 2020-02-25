Person hit by Metro in Rockville

UPDATE (9 a.m.) — The story has been updated with additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crash. It has also been clarified that the person struck by the train was an adult male.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after being hit by a Metro train near the Rockville station.

The call for the accident came in just before 6 a.m.

The Red Line train that hit the man stopped while Metro Transit Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services worked to get the victim away from the tracks.

Crews were able to get the victim out from under the train by cutting through a fence behind Saint Mary’s Catholic School and Church.

Authorities say he got onto the tracks near an area just south of the Rockville Metro Station.

Normal train operations have since resumed.

Rockville: All clear, trains have resumed normal 2-track operations. Remember, Rush Hour Promise even covers delays outside Metro’s control like this one. If delayed 10+ min, you’ll get $ back if SmarTrip is registered. You can register before midnight for today’s delays. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) February 25, 2020

