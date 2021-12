A second person was in the home but was unhurt

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An elderly man has died after a wind-driven fire broke out Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on Anchorage Drive off of MacArthur Boulevard around 7:30 p.m where they found the home in flames.

Update – Anchorage Dr, off MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John, house fire, fatal fire, UPDATE @mcfrs Media Hotline 240.777.2442 https://t.co/h7rnEqdyuG pic.twitter.com/fi7so5mYLf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 7, 2021

According to the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, Pete Piringer, the fire started in a living room. As to what caused the fire remains under investigation.

A second person was in the home but was unhurt.