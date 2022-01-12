One person dead after house fire in Frederick County

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in a single-family home Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., first responders arrived at the home located on the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville where the house was fully engulfed. It took nearly 75 minutes and 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington Counties to put out the flames.

Photo sent by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

So far, officials have not released what caused the fire.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene investigating.