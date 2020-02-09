One person dead after car crashes into house, catches fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A driver is dead after a crash near the intersection of Route 355 and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 1:30 this morning.

Fire and rescue officials say that driver pushed another car into the carport of a nearby house– and the house caught on fire. The other car had four people in it, all of them have traumatic injuries. Two of them are teenagers.

(~130a 2/9) 19200blk Plummer Rd, near Rt355, Germantown, fatal crash, 2-car collision, 5 injured, incl 1 adult succumbed to injury & died, 4 others, incl 2 juveniles/teenagers transported, all w/ traumatic injury https://t.co/vHwfsnMRTS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 9, 2020

The road was closed near the scene for several hours and has since reopened. Montgomery County Police are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated.