One person dead after car crashes into house, catches fire

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A driver is dead after a crash near the intersection of Route 355 and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 1:30 this morning.

Fire and rescue officials say that driver pushed another car into the carport of a nearby house– and the house caught on fire. The other car had four people in it, all of them have traumatic injuries. Two of them are teenagers.

The road was closed near the scene for several hours and has since reopened. Montgomery County Police are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories