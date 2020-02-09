One person dead after car crashes into house, catches fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A driver is dead after a crash near the intersection of Route 355 and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 1:30 this morning.
Fire and rescue officials say that driver pushed another car into the carport of a nearby house– and the house caught on fire. The other car had four people in it, all of them have traumatic injuries. Two of them are teenagers.
The road was closed near the scene for several hours and has since reopened. Montgomery County Police are investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated.
