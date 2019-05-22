One person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Lewistown MGN Image [ + - ] Video

LEWISTOWN, Md. - One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Lewistown, Maryland at the intersection of northbound Rt. 15 and Angleberger Rd, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said they responded to the crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Doris Kinnamont, 80, of Walkersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said driver Kinnamont failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck and tried to cross the northbound lanes of Rt. 15 from Angleberger Rd. driven by Kinnamont's car was struck by the pickup truck driven by Jacob Hanvey, 23, of Emmitsburg as Hanvey continued northbound on Rt. 15.

Hanvey was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.