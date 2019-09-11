One firefighter hurt after house fire in Brookeville

Closings
The estimated cost of damage is 1 million dollars

BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A firefighter is injured after a massive house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire started on the 19500 block of Dubarry drive in the Brookeville area. Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say it started early Tuesday morning. The firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the fire started in the garage and burned into the house. Firefighters plan to re-visit the neighborhood, going door-to-door checking smoke alarms & talking to neighbors about escape plans.

