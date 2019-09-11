One firefighter hurt after house fire in Brookeville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) -- The Montgomery County Council is working on a bill to require air conditioning for all rental units in the county.

Councilman Tom Hucker wrote the bill to require all landlords to provide and maintain air conditioning service for rental housing in the county. Officials say many residents who rent affordable housing units, in which buildings are often much older, do not have access to consistent air conditioning. The bill requires the landlord to pay a fine of 5 hundred dollars if they don’t comply with the proposed law.