One family displaced after early morning house fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived at Country Ridge Dr. around 6 a.m. in response to a house fire.

According to officials, a small fire started in a bedroom on the second level of the home. Officials were able to put out the fire with minimal damage to the home, one family was displaced due to the flames. No injuries were reported, details on how the fire started have not been released, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

