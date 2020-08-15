One dead, others injured in Montgomery County crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

First responders say it happened around 4:45 a.m. along Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard near Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg. Authorities say the single car appears to have crashed and caught on fire.

One passenger was trapped in the car and was found dead when authorities arrived, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. Two other adults were in the car, at least one of them suffered traumatic injuries.

As of 6:45 a.m., the intersection is still closed.

This story is developing and will be updated.