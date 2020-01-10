One dead in car crash in Frederick County, MD

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after a crash on Route 15.

Maryland State Police report that Kristy Clark, 56, of Frederick County was trying to travel west on the southbound lanes of Rt. 15 to continue driving west on Sundays Lane. Another car hit Clark’s vehicle while traveling south on Rt 15.

Clark was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. The other driver, identified as Derek Rector, 34, of Frederick County was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.