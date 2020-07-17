One dead after shooting and crash in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead and another man hospitalized after a shootout that ended in a fatal crash in Takoma Park.

Authorities say it happened just before 11p.m. Wednesday night when Takoma Park police responded to the D.C. – Maryland line on Walnut and Eastern Avenue for the sound of a crash.

Officers said they found a 1997 Subaru that had crashed into a tree and spun around. Two men were inside the Subaru with severe injuries. Both were taken to a local trauma center where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger in critical condition. Through an investigation, police said they found two handguns, drugs and cash at the scene. There were shots fired into the car prior to the crash, police say those shots started in Washington D.C. The Washington Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

