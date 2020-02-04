On this day in history, the15th amendment was ratified

(WDVM) — Did you know that on February 3, 1870, the 15th amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified?

This ratification granted African-American men the right to vote. The 15th amendment prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on race or color.

This ratification also fulfilled promises to African-Americans who were set free by the 13th amendment and guaranteed citizenship by the 14th amendment.