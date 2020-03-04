Officials to work on HOC housing budget for residents in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission is working on a budget to better fit the housing needs for residents in the county.

HOC briefed the council on next year’s budget during a hearing Tuesday. In the budget, officials took a closer look at the rental housing market, which includes moderately priced dwelling units, senior housing and multi-unit housing. The council urged the agency to consider more investment into the challenges the county faces when it comes to affordable housing. Montgomery County Councilmember, Andrew Friedson said, “We need to create new housing. We need to preserve existing housing. We need to make sure that we have the necessary amount of housing to meet the demand of our residents.”

HOC is planning to present another budget to the council in December.