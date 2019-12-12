Officials to pass bill that will require additional voting site in Montgomery County

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — After a long back and forth with Montgomery County officials on whether to add a 12th early voting site in the county, an emergency bill is now being passed that would require the additional site.

The legislation was introduced by State Delegate Eric Luedtke and Senator Will Smith to add a site in the White Oak area of the county.

The bill does not list a specific location but some officials are hoping the site will be placed in an area where many people have issues with transportation.

County executive Marc Elrich argued that the White Oak Community Recreation Center would work for many voters in the eastern part of the county, as many voters have challenges with transportation in the white oak area and the site is needed due to extremely long wait times during previous elections. The county’s board of elections did not want an additional site after a 3 – 2 vote.