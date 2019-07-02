Officials to help clear minor criminal offenses

Expungement clinics are in place to connect residents with lawyers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Councilmember, Tom Hucker, is making efforts to help residents clear small criminal records.

Maryland passed legislation in the general assembly back in 2017 that allowed people to get minor convictions expunged. In response to the legislation, Hucker is hosting expungement clinics with volunteer lawyers from ACLU and other organizations. Clinics will be held around the county where residents can work with the court system to get minor offenses off their records. “There’s too many people that have a minor criminal violation on their record, who have a hard time getting a safe apartment for their families or getting the job that they want,” Hucker stated.

Officials say there is a growing need to help clear records, especially for offenses like marijuana charges.

