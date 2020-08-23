Officials investigating Gaithersburg garage fire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded Sunday morning to reports of a garage fire in Gaithersburg.

Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Edgewood Drive around 11:20 a.m. to find the garage of a home engulfed in flames.

Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said there was only one occupant inside the home at the time and they were able to exit without injury.

“We did call for a precautionary second alarm, which would eventually bring about 80 firefighters to the scene,” Piringer said. “Two firefighters did need some medical attention, and I believe one was transported to the hospital with some lacerations. They’re expected to be treated and released.”

Piringer said the home experienced significant damage, displacing the family.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.