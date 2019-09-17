Officials introduce county-wide program to target racial equity issues

County councilmembers are in unanimous support of the new bill

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials have introduced a county-wide racial equity program which would create a new executive branch overseeing all departments to be sure no one is left behind.

“We have been moving in this direction for many years, this council has raised the minimum wage, we’ve strengthened tenants’ rights, we make our transportation system more equitable,” said Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The council has introduced a racial equity and social justice action plan which would create an executive branch to oversee all decisions made by county officials to be sure it fits the needs of all residents no matter race or class.

“It requires each department and office to develop a racial equity and social justice action plan,” said council president Nancy Navarro.

The bill would require impact statements for each bill on issues such as housing, health care, transportation and education.

“There are disparities in language, there’s also disparities within schools and renovations, what schools are next to making sure there’s rebuilding,” said Nate Tinbite, MCPS student board member.

County officials concede there is a long way to go as there are still under-represented communities, but progress is being made.

“You must have a systemic answer to those systemic issues,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County councilmember.

Councilmembers are in unanimous support of the new bill. A public hearing will be held September 29.