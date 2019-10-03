Officials in partnership to help students and employees in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College and Frederick County officials signed an agreement to partner together in two initiatives to supply food to those in need and educational opportunities for county employees.

The Food Security Network is a program that will allow students to grow fresh produce in two greenhouses and community gardens to supply food to residents in need all year round. In addition, the Neighborhood Partners program will provide educational opportunities to county employees and qualified dependents. “We, very much, are invested in this community, and we want to see this community thrive, and so we know the best way to do that is to provide quality, highly educated graduates, and what better place to do that from than the residents themselves,” said Hood College President, Andrea Chapdelaine.

Both programs officially begin on Thursday.