Officials encourage sober driving during 4th of July weekend

JESSUP, Md. (WDVM) — As AAA predicts, there will be over 1 million drivers traveling for the 4th of July, and state officials are reminding motorists to drive safely.

Officials say this is all an effort to avoid tragedies, 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest times to travel, in the DC region, and to avoid accidents, DUIs and even fatalities, Maryland officials are taking action. “Please be safe on our roadways. Remember to buckle up every time, and please make a plan. Drive sober. It is very important not to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired in anyway,” said MDOT MVA Administrator, Chrissy Nizer.

Officials say the number of impaired drivers increase during holidays. During this time last year, Maryland State Police, Waterloo Barrack, issued nearly 80 DUIs within just 4 days. “There will be widespread patrols. There will also be DUI checkpoints, as well as dedicated patrols in areas that we’ve had problems, traditionally, in the past,” said Maryland State Police Maj. Roland Butler.

This year is the 6th anniversary of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort. The Spider Team and troopers from 23 barracks across the state are gearing up to keep roads safe. This is a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to avoid tragedies and the potential for severe consequences. “We’re going to try to reduce the impact drunk drivers had and keep everyone safe,” Maj. Butler stated.

Last year, troopers issued over 7,000 DUI’s.

Video credit: Maryland Department of Transportation – MVA