Officials celebrate new STEM building in Montgomery County

The $175 million dollar building has six levels and 20 teaching labs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — State and local officials came together to celebrate the opening of the Universities at Shady Grove’s new state-of-the-art Biomedical Sciences and Engineering Education Facility. The new facility is in place to help expand stem programs in Montgomery County.

The $175 million facility is expected to expand STEM programs for students across the state.

“My career goal after graduation is to attend medical school and to advance my career in medicine, I currently work as an intern researcher at the institute for bioscience and biotechnology research,” said Mikal Abraha, University of Maryland student attending the Universities at Shady Grove’s campus.

The facility will highlight programs in science and technology, offered by multiple universities. Officials say it will help students prepare for the growing demand for jobs in the STEM field.

“This new state of the art facility will allow USG to expand educational opportunities and degree offerings in critical stem fields including the life sciences, cybersecurity, and engineering,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, (R) Maryland.

The 220,000 square foot facility includes 20 teaching labs, two lecture halls, and 12 classrooms. Officials say the expansion is important not just in Montgomery County but for the state of Maryland and beyond.

“It truly is projects like this that are shining examples of how we’re changing Maryland for the better,” said Hogan.

Officials say Maryland ranks in the top five when it comes to jobs in technology and science.