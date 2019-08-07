Officials call for improvements on Old Georgetown Road

The county designed a bicycle master plan that would improve hundreds of miles of bikeways and updated sidewalks

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are pushing for improvements on a busy road after there was a fatal bicycle crash last week.

Last week, 17-year-old Jacob Cassell died when he was hit by a car after he fell from the sidewalk and into the roadway. The accident happened on Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue.

The Montgomery County Transportation and Environment Committee is asking the state to enhance the infrastructure for safer roads. Some suggest adding expanded bike lanes, crosswalks, and overhead flashers all to make the road safer for pedestrians’ and cyclists.

“What there needs to be, if not a separated bike lane which is what we’ve envisioned in our master plan, at least a buffer of 5 feet wide of grass so that any cyclist or pedestrians are not right next to the cars,” said Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The county designed a bicycle master plan that would improve hundreds of miles of bikeways and updated sidewalks.