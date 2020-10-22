Officers respond to call to check welfare of motorist in Montgomery Village and locate handgun and drugs in vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Officers have charged a Silver Spring man after responding to a call to check on a person’s welfare.

Sean Jones has been charged with possession of a loaded handgun, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, posession of drugs, and intent to distribute.

The arrest happened October 9th after officers were called to check on a person who was in the driver’s seat of a running car.

That person, now identified as Jones, appeared to be asleep in Montgomery Village. Jones currently is being held without bond.