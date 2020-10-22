Officers respond to call to check welfare of motorist in Montgomery Village and locate handgun and drugs in vehicle

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Officers have charged a Silver Spring man after responding to a call to check on a person’s welfare.

Sean Jones has been charged with possession of a loaded handgun, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, posession of drugs, and intent to distribute.

The arrest happened October 9th after officers were called to check on a person who was in the driver’s seat of a running car.

That person, now identified as Jones, appeared to be asleep in Montgomery Village. Jones currently is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories