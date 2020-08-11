Officers investigate a hit and run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 4100 blk of Bel Pre Rd. around 10 a.m.

According to officials, the pedestrian has been identified as an adult male and suffering from serious injuries. Officials are looking for a champagne-colored SUV that is suspected to be involved in the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

