Officers arrest suspect for handgun possession

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Officers from Montgomery County arrested a Silver Spring resident for charges including drug possession, drug distribution, and firearm-related offenses.

Kossi Mensah

According to officers on March 4th around 6:45 pm, 34-year-old Kossi Mensahafter was arrested after an officer saw a possible drug transaction involving Mensah.

Mensah then walked toward the White Oak shopping center where he tried to flee from police on foot. When officers arrested Mensah they located Marijuana, crack cocaine, butylene, ecstasy, and firearm that he tried to discard while running from police.

Mensah was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.