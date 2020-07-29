Officer finds woman’s body while patrolling in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Wednesday morning in Frederick, Maryland.
An officer from the Frederick Police Department said they found the body of the woman along Rock Creek near Waverley Drive while patrolling the area shortly before 8:30 a.m. Investigators from both the police department and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Police have not yet released details on the woman’s identity or cause of death.
