October is National Caffeine Addiction Recovery Month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — October is Caffeine Addiction Recovery Month to raise awareness of its dangers and how to kick the habit.

Caffeine is a the most popular mood altering and habit-forming drug in the country and most popular stimulant in the world. Too much caffeine can cause insomnia, anxiety, high blood pressure, and gastric issues.

If someone drinks caffeine on a daily basis, he or she will develop a tolerance and require more and more caffeine to produce the same effects of alertness. If you are going through caffeine withdrawal, you may experience severe headaches, depression, irritability, and of course fatigue.

If you are experiencing any signs of addiction, it is important to speak to a medical professional.