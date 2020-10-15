October is National Bully Prevention Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — October is National Bullying Awareness Prevention Month to raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of all forms of bullying.

Everyday thousands of young people experience bullying which can lead to depression, low self-esteem, anger, or even suicide.

Although most students are not in school, because they instead are virtual learning online, there has been an increase in cyber bullying. Stomp out bullying especially has seen an increase in “sextortion,” which is a type of revenge porn.

If you or your child are experiencing bullying, it’s important for it to be reported so you can be supported and actions can be taken for it to stop.