October 11th is National Coming Out Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — October 11 is National Coming Out Day. The day is to celebrate and support people in the LGBTQ+ community coming out about their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The day is also a constant reminder that the “living room” is still not a safe space for everyone, says Dr. Simone Kylosh, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Hood College.

“That coming out process is for the person who comes out to state their truth, to come into their power, so don’t say you knew, and don’t make it about yourself,” said Dr. Kylosh.

Tori Cooper who is the Director of Community Engagement for the Human Rights Campaign Transgender Justice Initiative says she remembers the exact day that she told her mom she was a trans woman.

“I think there’s something in parents’ minds when they see that their kids aren’t like all the other kids, they worry about them,” said Cooper. “And that fear sometimes turns into… it looks like disapproval.”

Julian Hernandez does community outreach for the Pride Center of Maryland and came out in their early teen years. Hernandez said coming out to their mother was a heartwarming experience, but their father, was a very different one.

“I want to like to talk to him and stuff, to see if we find a basis of, one getting our relationship back together and healthy again, and you know, how he really like stands with me, actually being a part of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Hernandez.

This year will mark the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day.