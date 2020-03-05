Ocean-inspired mural to add a splash of color to local pool facility

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) — The Emmitsburg pool facility will soon have a splash of color just ahead of the summer season.

The town council voted unanimously to commission a mural on all four sides of the pool facility located on West Lincoln Ave.

The artwork will be painted by Tim Knepp and Sandra Payne of nearby Virginia.

The art shows an under-water scene with dolphins, fish and sea turtles. Knepp described the water scene with waves to mimic the splashes of children in the pool.

The project is being done with the Frederick Arts Council as part of a master plan to spread public art throughout the county.

“The Emmitsburg pool house and the Emmitsburg downtown area was identified as a high-priority creativity zone. We consider this a demonstration program at this pool house and we’re hoping to be able to fund murals at pool houses through the county,” explained executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, Louise Kennelly.

Work on the mural is expected to begin in April and be completed mid-May.