November 8th to 14th is Nurse Practitioner Week

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — November 8th to November 14th marks National Nurse Practitioner Week to celebrate these hardworking health care providers.

This week is also important to push legislature that improves the opportunities for Nurse Practitioners in the field.

This year the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland (NPAM) especially is making it a point to remind the community that there are about 8,000 Nurse Practitioners in Maryland ready to serve during the pandemic.

For more information on NPAM, visit their website.