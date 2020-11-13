November 8th to 14th is Nurse Practitioner Week

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — November 8th to November 14th marks National Nurse Practitioner Week to celebrate these hardworking health care providers.

This week is also important to push legislature that improves the opportunities for Nurse Practitioners in the field.

This year the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland (NPAM) especially is making it a point to remind the community that there are about 8,000 Nurse Practitioners in Maryland ready to serve during the pandemic.

For more information on NPAM, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories