November 14th through November 19th is Transgender Awareness Week

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Transgender Awareness Week is November 14th through November 19th.

The goal of this week is for the transgender community and their allies to take action to bring attention to the community.

Trans Awareness Week leads up to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is November 20th that honors the memory of trans lives lost.

Trans Maryland is a local organization with the mission to promote trans wellness throughout Maryland by increasing access to affirming services and resources, while nurturing young trans leadership.

For resources and more information, visit their website.