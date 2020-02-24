Northwood HS to be knocked down, rebuilt by 2025

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Originally built in 1956, Northwood High School has opened and closed several times over the last 64 years due to fluctuating enrollment.

Now that enrollment is on the upswing in down-county high schools, the Board of Education approved the preliminary plans to expand Northwood.

Some students are on board with the major makeover.

Jane Lamin, who graduates from NHS this spring, said she, “felt like they should have done it way before now. Northwood is a very old school. So, I don’t know why, maybe it’s been something money-wise.”

The estimated $123 million dollar project is expected to add enough seats to nearly double Northwood’s current capacity. Plans for the new school are set to accommodate 2,700 students.

Students say the current school building feels crowded.

Sebastien Alexander, a junior at NHS, said, “It gets really crowded in the hallways, you bump into a lot of students. It gets annoying sometimes.”

The new school will be built on the same site as the current school after it’s demolished in 2023.

During that time, MCPS plans to reopen Charles W. Woodward High School and use it as a temporary holding site.

The old Woodward building is currently being used as Tilden Middle School.

The new Northwood building is set to have over 70 classrooms.