Noon update: Storm impacts, damage across Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM was live at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday showing the latest weather impacts in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Flooding was not too extreme along the I-270 corridor in Montgomery and Frederick counties. There were a few reports of crashes along I-1495 to the south in the morning. In northern Montgomery County along Seneca Creek, there was high water.
Take the advice from officials — and stay inside if you can. If you must drive, absolutely do not go through water on the roadway.
