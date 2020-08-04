Noon update: Storm impacts, damage across Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM was live at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday showing the latest weather impacts in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Flooding was not too extreme along the I-270 corridor in Montgomery and Frederick counties. There were a few reports of crashes along I-1495 to the south in the morning. In northern Montgomery County along Seneca Creek, there was high water.

Take the advice from officials — and stay inside if you can. If you must drive, absolutely do not go through water on the roadway.