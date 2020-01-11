Noma laundry holds grand reopening in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new year means a fresh start, and for residents of Frederick, it means fresh clothes for a good cause.

On Friday, Noma located on North Market Street in Frederick held its grand reopening celebration.

The laundromat which was founded back in 1962 and has since rebranded is not your average laundromat. Now, they operate under a new motto. Wash, Dry, Fold, Give Back. For every load, they will donate 25 cents to an organization.

The idea was that we could give back with every wash load to the community through different charities,” said owner Josh Schaefer. “Every three months we will rotate the charity so we can help as many causes as possible and a quarter from every wash, goes towards the charities. “

So far, they have raised $310.25 for their first charity, SHIP (Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership).