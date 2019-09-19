No more overdue fines for children at Frederick County Public Libraries

FCPL is also removing limits on checkouts and holds, starting October 1.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Starting October 1, Frederick County Public Libraries in Maryland will stop charging overdue fines on children’s material.

FCPL said the reason is to simplify access and support early childhood literacy. According to FCPL, 63% of children from low income homes in Frederick County were not “ready to learn” when they entered kindergarten, as measured by the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.

The libraries will also let library patrons renew materials up to 10 times and there will no longer be a limit on how many items are checked out or put on hold.

“With no fines on children’s items, no limits on checkouts or holds, and more renewals, all members of our community will be able to more easily access library resources to help them grow and learn,” said FCPL Director, James Kelly. “We’re excited to make a positive impact in the community and contribute in a significant way to early literacy.”

FCPL said these barriers have been removed in a growing number of libraries across the country.

For more information on the updated policies, visit fcpl.org/rediscover.