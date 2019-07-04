No criminal charges for bar fight death

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Authorities will not press criminal charges after a man died following a bar fight in Frederick during November of last year.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled 45-year-old Robert Swann’s death a homicide, but also said that a preexisting heart condition caused problems during the fight outside of the Cactus Flats Bar.

Swann had blunt force injuries, but the ME says those did not contribute to his death.

After reviewing the investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office ruled there was not enough evidence to press criminal charges.

