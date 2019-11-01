No 12th voting site will be added in Montgomery County

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — After weeks of debating, Montgomery County will not add a 12th voting site as requested in the east part of the county.
The Maryland State Board of Election officials decided not to move forward with an additional site after a board meeting Thursday night. Local officials have been petitioning to add a site after the county’s board of elections voted against the site 3-2. Councilmember Tom Hucker says many voters have challenges with transportation in the white oak area and the site is needed due to extremely long wait times during previous elections.
