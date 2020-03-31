New website helps Frederick residents impacted by COVID-19 find employment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Looking for work or in need of employees? A Frederick based company is here to help.

Even in the midst of disaster, the show must still go on. ClientMind Recruiting was founded about eight years ago to help startups and small companies with recruiting. When COVID-19 hit, the company decided that they would use their expertise and give back due to many people losing their jobs.

“We came up with this idea, because we’re recruiters and we’re good at matching companies and people together, we thought let’s create a site where people can upload their information and we’ll reach out to employers, no cost or fees or anything else and we can try and connect them during this time if we can help one person get a job that’s a good thing. ” said co-founder Neal Spungen.

The grand idea was to launch a website called Hire Me Frederick. Hire Me Frederick is a free service for those who are searching for work in Frederick County.

“Given that Frederick is a relatively small community, I think that it’s a way for employers to get access to employees and candidates they might otherwise not be aware of.”

Spungen says the process is fairly simple and there are some companies looking to hire both part and full-time workers. This service is free of charge for both employers and and job seekers.

If you are looking for a job, click here.

If you are an employer, click here.