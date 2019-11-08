New two-mile trail will connect Frederick to Walkersville

A new two-mile trail will link Frederick to nearby Walkersville.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Pedestrians and bicyclists will soon have a pathway to travel from Frederick to Walkersville.

The Maryland Department of Transportation awarded Frederick County $208,000 to design a two-mile trail between Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick to Fountain Rock Park in Walkersville.

“There’s no really safe or efficient way of walking from Walkersville to Frederick, and this give a straight shot,” explained Frederick County Transportation Engineer Manager, Ron Burns.  

The path will be a ten-foot wide blacktop and will follow along the Pennsylvania Line Railroad.

“We recognize now in transportation that it’s not just about the automobile driver. We need to have a balanced system, a complete system for every user and every ability,” Burns said.  

A second phase of the trail project will lead from Fountain Rock Park to Pennsylvania Avenue and a third phase will complete the trail onto Devilbiss Bridge Road.

The project is expected to be completed by 2021.

