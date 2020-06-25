New task force coming to review police department in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County will implement a consultant group to help review its police department’s system as a whole.

This comes just a week after County Executive, Marc Elrich, announced a new policy that will require officers to intervene if they witness another officer using unnecessary force. The task force will be a diverse group and is expected to help with a ‘top to bottom’ review of the police department by looking at data, policies and procedures.

County officials are also considering mental health social workers to help support those in crisis, rather than officers. Elrich says the 13-member force is put in place to make policing better in the county.

“I think it’s important for us to provide a different vision in some regards about how we look at community engagement and this forthcoming, and we’re excited about having that opportunity,” MCPD Chief, Marcus Jones stated.

The task force is expected to launch by August 1.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM