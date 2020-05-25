New student member elected to serve on Montgomery County’s Board of Education

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County elected its 2020-2021 student member to serve on the Board of Education.

Out of 11,000 student votes, Nick Asante received 59% of the vote. Asante is a junior at Richard Montgomery High School, and he previously served as Chief of Staff for the Montgomery County Public School Student Government Association.

Asante will replace the current student member of the board, Nate Tinbite. The new student member says he plans to focus on student equity and will advocate for every student to receive a Chromebook at the beginning of this coming school year, as it is especially needed during the pandemic.

“I think we’ve seen that not every student has access to technology, even though technology is such an integral part of the way we’re learning in school right now, so I think it’s very important that we push out initiatives like that. Also, I want to work on other equity initiatives, like pushing SAT and ACT tutoring,” Asante said.

His term begins July 1, 2020. This year’s student election was held online.

