New school in Frederick finally named

Upcoming east county elementary school named after bird often spotted in the area

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A new elementary school slated for construction in Frederick County, Maryland now finally has a name.

Earlier this week, the Board of Education heard from the School Name Recognition Committee for the east county elementary school to be located in the Linganore area.

The committee is composed of both faculty and parents of students in the area. Board members were brought three different name options that were voted on by the community.

The options were Blue Heron Elementary School, Linganore Creek Elementary School, Lakeside Elementary School.

In the end, members voted unanimously to name the new school Blue Heron elementary in recognition for the bird often spotted in the area.

“It evokes the area geographically. It has that ecological connection to nature, which that community has a very strong and deep connection to the natural setting that they’re in,” explained vice president for the Frederick County Board of Education, Joy Schaefer.

Officials say the naming committee received over 300 responses from the community in regards to the name of the new school.