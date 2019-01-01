New report says Montgomery County population has grown Video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A new report from the Montgomery County planning commission says that the area has added over 55,000 residents from 2010 to 2016.

According to the report, the county's fastest growing areas are districts 2, 3 and 5 which includes Silver Spring, Germantown , Damascus and Rockville .

Some major disparities were also found in the report.

District 5 is the most diverse with 66 percent minorities while district 1 has a white population of 71 percent.

District 1, which includes Bethesda and Potomac , was found to earn the highest average salaries with most residents making more than $100,000 a year.

The report was based on district lines that were drawn in 2011 and will be re-made in 2020.