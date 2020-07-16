New re-sale boutique opens with profits supporting senior programs

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new re-sale boutique has opened in Frederick and profits there are supporting one of the largest demographics in the county.

This year, Frederick County officials estimate that residents 60 years and older will outnumber school aged children.

“It’s the fastest growing senior population on the east coast,” explained program director for Partners in Care, Inc., Bud Otis, “In the next 20 years, it’s going to increase by four times what it is today.”

Partners in Care has expanded from Anne Arundel County into Frederick to provide this growing population with free home repairs and rides to doctors appointments and the grocery store.

“Losing your driving privileges has to be the worst thing that could happen to you as you age,” said Penny Rife, “I used to say my car keys will be taken from me with a grip.”

Rife became a volunteer a year ago after calling on the organization for a ride after recovering from a surgery. As soon as she could get behind the wheel again, she signed up to provide rides for fellow seniors.

In 2019, the organization recorded 9,826 rides that were performed by volunteers.

In March, Rife signed up to become one of about twenty volunteers, many of whom are seniors, for the organization’s new upscale, resale boutique.

Doors at the Golden Mile location remained closed until stage two of Maryland’s reopening plan. Now donations fill the racks with gently used clothing, shoes and accessories and home decor.

“I walk around [the boutique] and be sure everything’s in place and looks good,” said Rife, “Then I check people out at the cash register. I think everybody wants to be active as long as they can, I don’t think there’s many people who just want to sit at home.”

Otis says forty percent of dollars generated by boutique sales go towards the non-profits programs.

“It’s all of us working together to help our seniors,” Otis said.

The Frederick boutique is open Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.partnersincare.org/

