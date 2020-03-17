New public art sculptures installed along Carroll Creek.

The new Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade shows off the work of local artisans with pieces designed to move with the wind

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Strolling along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick, you might spot some new public art on display.

Over the weekend, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek installed three moving art sculptures in the creek’s waters using a crew of volunteers and a large crane.

The new Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade shows off the work of local artisans with pieces designed to move with the wind.

Artisan Erin Aylor created a sculpture dubbed “Three Little Birds” that depicts a scene from nature that Aylor says represents Frederick County’s agricultural roots.

The sculpture in the middle of the trio was created by Marguerite de Messières and Tsvetomir Naydenov and is “An Elusive Portrait” of 19th century Frederick native, Theophilus Thompson. Thompson is credited as one of the earliest documented African American chess expert in the United States.

The final sculpture is called “Tree of Life,” and was created by Thomas Sterner. The sculpture includes 87 animals representing all phylum classes.

“The three sculptures are very different. The diversity was very appealing to us, that’s what we wanted to do. Creativity is such that people will go and be inspired by those sculptures,” explained chair for the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade project, Bernard Gouin.

The sculptures will be on display through November. The project aims to expand and add more sculptures along the creek next year.