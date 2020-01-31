New proposed legislation to spur farmland preservation efforts

The Frederick County Executive is proposing new legislation in an effort to preserve 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040

Local farm owners have expressed interest in preserving their farmlands, but applications far exceed the available dollars to do so.

According to the county, about 46 applications for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation program were submitted, but current funding can only accommodate five or six applicants.

On Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced a proposed bill that would enact a one dollar increase to the current recordation tax which is a one-time charge on certain real estate buys. The proposal would bring the tax to $7 per $500 of consideration.

Gardner says the proposal could generate about $6.8 million.

“We have more applications in the [agricultural] preservation that we can ever fill. What the county executive has just proposed is a very good thing and we’re all supporting it from the [agricultural]-world,” explained vice chairman of the agricultural preservation advisory board, Dick Bittner.

The initial $500,000 will go towards three projects: economic development grants to help farmers diversify their operations; grants for rural historic preservation; and first-time homebuyers assistance.

The proposal will be brought forward to the Frederick County Council by members Michael Blue and Jerry Donald.