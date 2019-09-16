New playground honors family lost in plane crash

After the emotional ceremony, friends, family and locals were able to run around and enjoy the park's brand new equipment.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a place of remembrance and a place to play; Gaithersburg’s newest playground opened to the public Sunday morning.

The playground’s features were inspired by the personalities of Cole, Devin and Marie Gemmell, who died after a small plane crashed into their Gaithersburg home several years ago.

After the emotional ceremony, friends, family and locals were able to run around and enjoy the park’s brand new equipment. The Where Angels Play Foundation helped build the park, and the organization is made of up of many first-responders.

Ken Gemmell reflected on the emergency crews he met when tragedy struck five years ago.

“Why I built the playground? For me, it’s a little bit of closure. I still remember the day tragedy struck my family five years ago,” Gemmell said. “What always struck me was all the first-responders in my yard that day. And later contacting me, asking what they could do to help us, they always wanted to do more. I’m hoping that for Where Angels Play, as they’re predominantly firemen, this can be a little bit of closure for them, this can be the more that they can do for us.”

The brand new park sits right behind Gaithersburg City Hall on Summit Ave.