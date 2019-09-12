New playground built to honor family killed in tragic plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a tragedy turned into something positive for the community – the City of Gaithersburg is working on a new playground dedicated to a family killed when a small plane crashed into their house just a few years ago.

It’s a team effort with the City of Gaithersburg, Where Angel’s Play Foundation, and the Gemmell family are building a playground to honor a family of three that was killed when a plane crashed into their home

“The tragedy and the immediate aftermath was very hard for me and Arabelle. Just trying to figure out where we go from here how do we move forward?” said Kenneth Gemmell.

The tragedy happened back in 2014, Kenneth Gemmell and his daughter weren’t home when a plane crashed into his home killing his then-wife Marie, and his two young kids Cole and Devin. Although it was beyond difficult, Kenneth later found the strength to work with the foundation that helps build playgrounds in memory for children gone too soon.

“There seems like there’s no end to the need to bring joy other families who’ve had tragedy,” said Bill Lavin, founder of Where Angel’s Play Foundation.

The park was designed to reflect the life and personality of his late family. Dozens of supporters and volunteers took the time to help build the playground to help towards a special place in memory of the family.

“This is all near and dear to their heart of why they’re out here helping out and why they do what they’re doing,” said Gemmell.

The Gaithersburg playground will be the foundation’s 53rd playground. The foundation will host a fundraiser this Saturday at Quincy’s Pub in Gaithersburg.