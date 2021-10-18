New pickleball courts in Montgomery County meeting the demands of players

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– According to a survey that was done by the Montgomery County Parks back in 2019, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the county. Organizers say with adding these courts to the Bauer Drive Local Park, will help meet the demands of people who want to play pickleball.

“The epicenter for pickleball in Montgomery county and being local to the area I am looking forward to taking full advantage of it,” Maryland State Delegate Vaugh Stewart said.

This is the department’s first dedicated pickleball court with lights for players to play when the sunsets. There are six courts for players to enjoy on a first-come, first-serve bias. Chuck Kines is one of the park planners with the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission. He told WDVM 25, he was excited to see this court being open to the public.

“What I expect to see here is crowds because it is one of only four places in Montgomery county right now where if pickleball players travel a long distance to place, they are guarantee play here,” Kines said.

Pickleball is a little different from tennis. Instead of using a racket, you use a paddle and instead of a tennis ball, you use a Wiffle ball. Organizers said this game is great for the older population because there is less stress on your joints than what you would experience in tennis.

There are currently have 40 pickle courts in the county, and out of that 30 are complete. If you are interested in learning more about the courts you can visit their website.