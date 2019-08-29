New pedestrian hybrid beacon up and running

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Division of Public Works has come up with a new way to make the roads a safer place for people to walk.

The new pedestrian hybrid beacon, at the intersection of Eaglehead Drive and Hopewell Street, is the first one in Frederick County.

“It’s supposed to add safety. Both for motorists and for pedestrians,” said Thomas Washington, the project manager of Frederick County public works division. “Studies show that it does improve the safety of the intersections and where they are put.”

It was designed as a proactive measure to work more efficiently than a traditional crosswalk.

“The pedestrians have the ability to stop traffic,” Washington continued. “It shows a visual cue that somebody’s ready to use the crosswalk. And then it completely stops the main legs of traffic allowing pedestrians to have a safe crossing.”

It’s not just the first hybrid beacon in Frederick, but also one of the first of its kind in the state of Maryland.