New outdoor zip line course centered on outdoor environment

TreeTrekkers sits on about 30 acres of land-- a third of it is protected forest.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new adventure course in Frederick is offering a thrill against the backdrop of a preserved forest, all in an effort to shine a light on the environment.

“Growing up with positive experiences in nature, that kind of exposure, that kind of appreciation, you may not really think it through in your mind but you are developing an appreciation for the environment, for nature,” explained Missy Conners.

Conner grew up exploring the outdoors in her native Baltimore County, and it’s this appreciation for the environment that led her to step aside as an educator, and open Tree Trekkers.

“We are an outdoor obstacle zip line park. This is a type of business that can not only work with but preserve and protect the nature environment, the features,” said Conner.

The entire park sits on about 30 acres, but about half of that is protected forest that cannot be developed.

About 10 acres are devoted to the 14 different courses situated among the trees and reach high into the tree line.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities to play over here, but then we’re still in an effort where they can experience the nature as well,” Conner said.

More than 100 poles were brought in to help construct the obstacle course. About 15 trees were used to not only act as platforms for the course, but also to help anchor it down.

The colored-coded courses vary in difficulty so that anyone ages 5 to 95, Conner says, can participate.

“Purple is the one where you go all the way over there and try to pass all these obstacles just so you can get to the ribbon over there,” explained explorer, Makai Podolskiy, who tackled the courses with his father, Danil Podolskiy.

“It wasn’t too bad but it did challenge me a little bit. I tried blue which was a higher level and my son really wants to do a double-black which is supposed to be ninja level,” said Danil.

Conner says that while 15 acres of the park is protected and preserved, visitors are welcome to wonder in and enjoy the landscape.

For more information on Tree Trekkers, visit https://treetrekkers.com/